AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Dontrivs White.

White is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on the 2300 block of Winston Way on January 21, 2022.

He is known to carry a firearm and is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.