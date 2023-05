HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a man they consider armed and dangerous.

41-year-old, Michael James Hatcher, is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 4900 Block of Old Waynesboro Rd, on April 30th.

Hatcher is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone know anything about the incident or of Hatcher’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.