RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

According to authorities, Diontra Donya Miller, 28, is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault incident that happened on June 12th on Lumpkin Road.

Authorities say Miller is 6 feet, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the incident report, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road for shots fired, and when they arrived, the victim stated that he came out of his apartment, walked to his car, a black Dodge Charger pulled up, a gun was pulled out, and shot at the victim three times before driving off.

The victim told authorities that he had an argument the night before with Miller allegedly flashing his gun at him.

Authorities say Miller is known to carry a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about Miller or comes into contact with him, please contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on call Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085, 706-821-1020, or 706-821-1080.