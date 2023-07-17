WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a man wanted for aggravated stalking and numerous other crimes.

According to authorities, Derin T. Henry is wanted for Aggravated Stalking, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Simple Assault, and Battery.

Henry is described as a Black male, who is 5’6″ and weighs 145 pounds, and he has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (706) 554-8029.

Callers may remain anonymous.