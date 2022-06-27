RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning after a burglary.

Authorities say the incident happened at Fulcher’s Package Shop on Windsor Spring Road.

According to the incident report, the glass of the drive through window had been found on the ground along with small drops of blood leading from the inside of the place of business to the outside of the business.

The incident report also states that the man in the surveillance tape appears to be an older African-American man who looks to be in his late 40s or 50s wearing a blue plaid collard shirt and jeans.

The unidentified man can be seen in the surveillance tape going through one cash register and grabbing a case of New Amsterdam Vodka and 3 cartons of Newport 100s, and then after leaving the first time, he returns and goes through another cash register grabbing a carton of Kool cigarettes and grabs a bottle of Johnnie Walker

According to investigators, the unknown subject may have a laceration or abrasion on the right side of his face from falling inside of the place of business.

If anyone has any information concerning the subject, please contact Investigator Ryan Ferguson at (706) 821-1032 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020.