RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an aggravated assault.

According to RCSO, Gregory Lee Zielger III is wanted by authorities after an incident that happened at the Americas Best Value Inn on Deans Bridge Road on Saturday, March 25th.

According to the incident report, deputies were dispatched to the Americas Best Value Inn in reference to a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they made contact with the victim, and the victim says he was outside when “an unknown light skin Black male, who was on the upper level walk way, shot him in the hand with a black AR-15 style rifle and fled down the stairwell.”

A witness told deputies that another “unknown Black said ‘B***h, you think I’m playing,’ and saw two unknown Black males get in a black unknown SUV.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Ziegler has warrants on file, and he should be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

If anyone comes in contact with Ziegler or has any information about his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Stephen Brown or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.