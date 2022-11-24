EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man after a robbery.

According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, of Millen, entered a convenience store at US Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121, revealed a weapon, and demanded money.

Investigators say that Weathersby fled the scene in a 2007 silver Chevrolet Silverado extended cab 2 door.

Authorities say the tag is a Georgia tag with the number RSP 5685.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Weathersby traveled south on Georgia Highway 121 toward Candler County.

The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office says that if anyone encounters Weathersby, please do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say if you do see Weathersby, immediately call 911.

If anyone has any information on Weathersby’s whereabouts, please contact the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 237-7526.