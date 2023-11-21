AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is wanted by the Aiken Department of Public Safety for alleged sexual crimes.

According to ADPS, Frank Holmes, 38, is wanted on 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Authorities say Holmes is a Black male, who is 5’7, weighs 150 pounds, and has black, red, and blond hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Holmes is known to frequent the Aiken And Greenwood areas.

ADPS states that they hold active warrants for the arrest of Holmes for multiple offenses of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

If anyone has any information about eh whereabouts of Holmes, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/off…/public-safety/crime-tip.