AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in the deadly stabbing of a 40-year-old Augusta man back in November of 2018.

District Attorney Jared T. Williams confirmed to WJBF the sentencing of Ri’Chard Bryant, who reportedly stabbed Damien T. Jenkins more than 30 times on the 1700 block of Mill Street.

In the investigation back in 2018, deputies were able to link Bryant to the murder after recovering Jenkins’ stolen vehicle. He was serving time in Glynn County, Ga. on unrelated charges when he was charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Jenkins’ death.

DA Williams says that Jenkins set out to mentor Bryant.

“The family forgives Damien’s killer because it’s what the Lord would want,” said DA Williams, “But they can never forget this loss. In heartfelt words to the Court, Damien’s mother shared ‘if he was in your presence right now, he’d be making you smile.’ Today we got to see her smile, with justice on her son’s side.”