AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with what investigators describe as life threatening injuries after being stabbed late Tuesday night.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the stabbing on the 2600 block of Nannette Drive, between Lumpkin and Windsor Spring Roads, at 11:10 p.m. When the arrived, they say the found a male who had been stabbed several times. They say the incident is domestic-related and a juvenile has been detained.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.