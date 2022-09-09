RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man wanted for questioning after a burglary that happened at Fulcher’s Package Shop on Windsor Spring Road in July.

Authorities say Ronnie Mickens, 64, is now wanted for that burglary, and they say that he has an unrelated Grand Jury Arrest Warrant.

According to the incident report, the glass of the drive through window had been found on the ground along with small drops of blood leading from the inside of the place of business to the outside of the business.

The incident report also states that Mickens, the man who has been identified by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in the surveillance tape, appears to be an older African-American man who looks to be in his late 40s or 50s wearing a blue plaid collard shirt and jeans.

Authorities say that Mickens can be seen in the surveillance tape going through one cash register and grabbing a case of New Amsterdam Vodka and 3 cartons of Newport 100s, and then after leaving the first time, he returns and goes through another cash register grabbing a carton of Kool cigarettes and grabs a bottle of Johnnie Walker.

According to investigators, Mickens may have a laceration or abrasion on the right side of his face from falling inside of the place of business.

Investigators say Mickens is 5’11” and weights 135 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding Mickens whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ryan Ferguson at (706) 821-1032 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.