UPDATE: Maurice Folsom has turned himself in and has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man related to a crime on Fairington Drive.

Authorities say 21-year-old Maurice Folsom is wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred February 2nd.

Folsom may be with a subject known only as “Cam” who possibly drives a white, four-door Kia.

Reports say two women contacted “Cam” via social media in order to buy some marijuana. When “Cam” pulled up in the Kia, a second male, presumably Maurice Falsom, got out the car with a gun.

Folsom allegedly told the two women he was not leaving “without anything”, and proceed to take $30, a red I-phone 10, and a white I-phone 8 plus.

The women told police they contacted Cam via social media about the incident, but he denied anything ever took place.

If you know of their whereabouts, please contact the RCSO (706) 821-1020 or (706) 706-821-1080. Both men are considered armed and dangerous.