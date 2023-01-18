AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man that investigators say was wanted for an armed robbery at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road in Augusta is behind bars.

Chezere Coppock was charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators were called out to the Motel just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an assault. They met with the victim inside the lobby who was bleeding from an injury just above his right eye. The victim said that he was standing outside on the upper breezeway of the motel when an unknown Black male confronted him with a gun demanding money.

The victim said during the confrontation, the suspect struck him once in the face with a handgun and then went through his pockets taking his wallet and all of its contents along with his cell phone. Afterwards, he fled the scene in an unknown direction. He also reportedly took the property of an eyewitness who was also at the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

If you have any information on this crime that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.