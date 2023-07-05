MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a man after he assaulted a female victim on Sunday.

Deputies said that they responded to a home in Marion for an assault. Upon arrival, signs of an assault on the female victim were evident to deputies.

The victim stated she woke the suspect, who is a relative after he was sleeping on her front porch and tried to get him to leave the property which led to a physical altercation.

Deputies said that the suspect also stole items from the victim’s personal belongings. An investigation led to additional charges against the suspect.

Deputies arrested Anthony Paul Styles, 38.

Styles was charged with the following:

felonious first-degree kidnapping

felonious assault by strangulation

felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury

felonious breaking or entering a motor vehicle

felonious common law robbery

felonious intimidating a witness

Styles was issued a $477,000 secured bond.