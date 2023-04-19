MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man begin shot while driving this past Monday.

The victim told law enforcement he was on Columbia Road when he switched lanes and cut off a Chevy Malibu.

The victim said the Malibu pulled along side him, that’s when he asked the men in the car, “What? Do we have a problem?” He said one man responded, “I don’t know, do we?”, then one shot was fired.

Reports say the bullet hit the driver’s side mirror and the victim’s left hand.

The victim told deputies that two black males where in the Malibu, no other information was given.

The suspects have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said they’re looking for people that witnessed this alleged crime.

They say the gold BMW in the below photos was in the immediate area and possibly witnessed the incident.

If anyone can provide information on the gold BMW, please contact Inv. Clark at 706-541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.

This is a developing story.