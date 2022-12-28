ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.

Investigators responded to the store around 10 p.m. Tuesday where they found the victim shot in the right thigh. The victim told police he was confronted by two men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot him before running away.

Investigators say it isn’t clear why he was told to leave the store. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, no information was released about possible suspects.