AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are working to determine what led up to a shooting of a man on the 1500 block of Wylds Road on Friday afternoon.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 2 p.m. to find a male victim who had been shot at least one time in the leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated. Thankfully, their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.