EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — Johnston Police Department is investigating after one man was found shot multiple times outside of a home on Walker Street, just blocks away from downtown Johnston in Edgefield.

According to investigators, the incident happened between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday. Despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe there may be two suspects involved in the shooting. Following the incident, the suspects were believed to have fled from the area on foot. No additional information about the suspects is yet available.

Anyone with information that may aid investigators is asked to contact Edgefield County Dispatch at (803) 637-5337.