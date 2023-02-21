AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man was found shot multiple times at a home on the 2400 block of Sedgefield Drive in the Gracewood area of South Augusta.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 1 p.m. to find the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, his condition is unknown at this time.

Four suspects were identified in the shooting and were brought in for questioning. Investigators say the four will be charged with aggravated assault.

No other details about what led up to the shooting have been provided by the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.