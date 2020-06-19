Man shot in stomach on Richards Road, suspect in custody for questioning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is in custody for questioning in regards to a shooting that left one person injured.

Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Richards Road on Friday just before noon, in response to a shooting.

Deputies located a man that had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment, his condition is unknown.

One person has been taken into custody for questioning in the incident.

