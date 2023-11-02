BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident.

On Monday, Deputies responded to Burke County Medical Center ER in reference to a man with a gunshot would to his leg.

The victim told investigators that he was in a field off Cares Mead Road with friends when he reportedly felt something strike him in the leg. He looked down and saw that he was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Reports state the victim does not know who shot him.

No further details have been released.

