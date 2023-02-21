AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot at least once in the Southgate Plaza shopping center on the 1600 block of Gordon Highway.

Investigators responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Details regarding what led up to the shooting were not immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect in the case but have not provided any further details. The investigation is ongoing.