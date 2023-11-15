AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams has announced the conviction and sentencing of a man who shot and killed a 2-year-old girl in 2019.

32-year-old Marquie Gunter pled guilty to two counts Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault – Family Violence, 1st & 2nd Degree Criminal Damage to Property, and two counts Possession of a Firearm.

Investigators say the 2-year-old girl’s mother got into an argument with Gunter over the use of a vehicle. DA Williams says Gunter wanted to go play video games with his friend. When the child’s mother refused, Gunter reportedly said if he couldn’t drive it, then nobody could.

He then reportedly shot the van 10 times.

After Ingram ran inside the home and locked the door, Gunter kicked it down and fired once inside the home, a shot that ricocheted inside the home, striking the toddler in the head. She died at the hospital.

DA Williams says this happened just 10 days after the mother gave birth to Gunter’s son.

“April 26, 2019, was the last time this mother heard her daughter’s laugh, watched her daughter dance, or got to see her beautiful smile. All because the defendant wanted to go play video games,” Assistant District Attorney Keagan Waystack reportedly said to the jury in her opening statement.

Gunter was sentenced to Life in Prison plus 10 years.

“This is a heart-wrenching case. I am thankful for the strong people who banded together to ensure the man responsible will never harm another innocent soul.” District Attorney Jared T. Williams stated in a release.