HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 34-year-old Sparta man back in 2020.

Bernard Deontay Hall was originally charged in the murder and aggravated assault of Brandon Renardo Morris. As the trial began for Hall on September 26, he reached a plea bargain reducing his malice murder charge to a lesser included voluntary manslaughter charge.

Morris was found at the scene of a crash along GA Highway 15 on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 shortly before 7 p.m. He was pronounced dead shortly after police responded.

Hall will serve the first 12 of his 20 year sentence behind bars and the remainder on probation.