WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday, February 14th, Aaron Adams pled guilty in Washington County Superior Court for his participation in the disappearance of Tina Prince.

Adams was charged with one count of concealing the death of another and six counts of false statements.

He was sentenced to at least 35 years.

Adams is currently in Coffee Correctional Facility in Nicholls, Georgia for Marijuana distribution charges.

The Washington County District Attorney, Tripp Fitzner, expressed his gratitude to the many law enforcement officials that help in the search of Tina Prince:

There were many law enforcement agencies who assisted with the search for the victim at the time, but I want to single out Sheriff Cochran and his deputies at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for special recognition. His staff worked tirelessly in the search for Ms. Prince from the time of her disappearance in late May to when she was found in June. The Sheriff devoted every resource he had at his disposal in this search and subsequently in the investigation of the case. Without their hard work and dedication, we would not have reached this resolution. Obviously, there is nothing that the criminal justice system can do to make Ms. Prince’s family whole. They lost someone whom they loved fiercely. We do hope that this gives the family some much needed closure and would ask everyone to keep them in your prayers Tripp Fitzner District Attorney

Last known images of Tina Prince from the day she went missing.

Last known images of Tina Prince from the day she went missing.

Last known images of Tina Prince from the day she went missing.









Tina Prince was last seen alive May 28th, 2021 with her daughter at Puebla Mexican Restaurant in Sandersville. She got a phone call, told her family goodbye and left dinner early.

Her body was discovered on June 4th, 2021 off Pleasant Grove Road in Washington County.

More on the Tina Prince Investigation: