GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday morning for trafficking heroin in Greenwood County.

According to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Antonio Lamar Gary, 41, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking heroin, which exposed him to up to 20 years in prison.

In June of 2019, Greenwood County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing no working taillights.

Once the vehicle stopped, deputies walked up to the vehicle and located Gary in the passenger seat. Deputies said Gary and the driver were acting nervously and request a K9 unit.

The K9 alerted the presence of narcotics in the vehicles. Deputies found a plastic baggie with a number of small blue pills as well as bag containing a blue powder.

Gary and the driver were both arrested and taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Gary will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.