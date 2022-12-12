BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is out on bond after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Davis Beckham, of Madison, Georgia, who officers say was heavily intoxicated, was spotted getting out of a vehicle with a handgun and appeared to be arguing with a passenger, who was identified as Tyler McKenna, of Hephzibah, Georgia.

Authorities state that a 15-year-old juvenile was sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle and climbed out of the window of the career approaching the officer on the scene.

According to the officer on the scene, the juvenile told Beckham to put the handgun in the trunk in order to avoid more conflict.

The juvenile also said to the officer on the scene that they had been attending a house party, and they were going to the store to get more alcohol.

According to investigators, Beckham met McKenna at the party, and McKenna asked Beckham to give McKenna and the juvenile a ride to the store to buy more alcohol.

The officer on the scene also states that Beckham reported that McKenna said they were going to buy marijuana as well and then go back to the party.

According to the officer on the scene, the juvenile appeared to be heavily intoxicated, and after a breathalyzer test, the juvenile blew a .16 and was charged with Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, and then he was released to his parents.

Authorities say Beckham was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, and he was arrested and booked into the Burke County Detention Center.

Beckham is currently out on bond.

Authorities say that this case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.