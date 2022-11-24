NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man.

Wednesday night, November 23rd, at 11:00 P.M., NAPS Officers responded to Riverview Park

after a woman found a blue sedan down an embankment near San Salvador Drive.

The car was still running when officers approached and called out to the person inside.

After no response, police broke a back window and found 23-year-old Kevon D. Carlisle

dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mr. Carlisle will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.

No word on any suspects.

This is a developing story.