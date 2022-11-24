NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man.
Wednesday night, November 23rd, at 11:00 P.M., NAPS Officers responded to Riverview Park
after a woman found a blue sedan down an embankment near San Salvador Drive.
The car was still running when officers approached and called out to the person inside.
After no response, police broke a back window and found 23-year-old Kevon D. Carlisle
dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Mr. Carlisle will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.
No word on any suspects.
This is a developing story.