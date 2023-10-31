AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety Officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Sumter Street and Sundy Avenue in Aiken Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, they found a black man lying in the front yard of an abandoned home.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables has identified the victim as 46-year-old Kenneth Jones.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by arriving officers and EMS but Jones was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The City of Aiken Department of Public Safety is being assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

As this case is early in the investigation, we have no suspects at this time and no additional details to release.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.