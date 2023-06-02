JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man was found shot dead outside a home in Jefferson County, Friday morning.

Investigators say that on Friday around 2:45 a.m., 911 received a call stating a man had been shot.

Jefferson County Deputies then located the body of 43-year-old Roosevelt Alexander Jr., outside a home on the 1100 block of Wren Lane near Louisville.

Investigators say that Alexander was shot at least once.

Alexander’s body will undergo an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

The investigation is being handled by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the GBI.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-4014 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-595-2575

Callers may remain anonymous.