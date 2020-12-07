Man found shot dead following housefire in Aiken County, arrests made

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two people are facing charges after a man was found dead in a nearby field shortly after a house fire.

On Sunday morning just after 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to 2966 Columbia Hwy North in reference to a fully involved house fire.

After extinguishing the fire, law enforcement was alerted to the suspicious nature of the fire.

Crews found no one inside or near the home and could not locate the homeowner.

Just six hours later around 10:15 a.m., Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a field near 1297 Cummings Road in Ridge Springs in reference to a deceased person being found.

The witness told investigators that they located the unresponsive black male lying face down with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He states he found the body while putting out corn in the field and called for help.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables has since identified the victim as 54-year-old James C. Johnson.

Investigators determined Johnson was associated with the fire from earlier that day, and that his white 2016 Kia Forte was missing.

Dominique Johnson

Monday morning, around 6:17 a.m., deputies located the vehicle in Belvedere during a traffic stop. Both the driver, 29-year-old Dominique Johnson, and the passenger, 24-year-old Robert Day III, were detained as the vehicle was positively identified as the missing vehicle.

Johnson and Day were later taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where Johnson was booked on outstanding arrest warrant for Grand Larceny and is expected to be charged with Murder.

Day is expected to be charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder.

Additional charges are forthcoming.

