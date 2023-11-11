AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office along with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

On November 11, at 1:22 am, officers responded to a home on the 1500 Block of Bleakly Street in reference to a homicide. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, who was shot at least on time.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 50-year-old Charles Irvin.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Due to the active investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

