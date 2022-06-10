COFFEE COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A Coffee County man has been found guilty for possessing and distributing child pornagraphy in federal court.

According to authorities, Ashley Marshall Carter, 41, of Douglas, Georgia, was charged with one count of Distribution of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, the distribution charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. up to 20, along with five years to life of supervised release and substantial financial penalties and restitution and registration upon release as a sex offender.

“Our office and our partner law enforcement agencies make it a priority to identify and bring to justice those who would victimize children,” says U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. “This guilty verdict by a jury of his peers ensures Ashley Carter will be held accountable for his crimes.”

Authorities say a task force officer working with Homeland Security Investigations identified electronic transfers of images of child exploitation originating from Carter’s Douglas address.

Authorities add that during a subsequent search in February 2021, Carter was arrested after investigators removed multiple electronic devices from the home and identified thousands of images of child pornography.