GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is on the run after ramming into a Greenville County deputy’s vehicle Saturday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:25 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle on Shady Tree Drive.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, the man rammed into the deputy’s vehicle and then ran away on foot.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not injured.

Deputies are looking for the suspect who they described as a white man, wearing a black sweatshirt and shorts and covered in tattoos.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.