BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – A shooting is under investigation in Barnwell County.

Authorities say on Saturday, June 18, officers responded to the 200 block of Bomba Street in response to a shooting. A man, later identified as Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell, was found with several gunshot wounds. He has transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim and suspect, Brandon Davis, knew each other, according to Police Chief Lamaz Robinson. Chief Robinson added that the pair exchanged words, which led to Davis pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots sticking Sumpter.

Before the shooting, a yard party took place at a location about a mile from where Sumpter was found. Witnesses say a black dodge charger pulled up and opened fire. Then the crowd traveled to Bomba Street.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Davis turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, June 21. He’s facing murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Robinson said that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

