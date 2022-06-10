SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff.



The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of 1st-degree ill-treatment of animals.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to animal cruelty.

SCEED officers said they seized more than 30 horses, multiple barn cats and one dog.

The conditions of the horses vary.

Kica was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.