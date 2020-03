AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Around 10:43 P.M. Tuesday night Richmond County Deputies responded to Pizza Hut on Wrightsboro Rd. near Highland Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was transported to AUMC ER where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff’s investigators have responded to the scene. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing investigation.