COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after being charged with rape.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Spaulding, 49, was arrested on Friday, June 3rd and was charged with Rape, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime.

According to the incident report, the victim described Spaulding as a white male wearing green or gray sweatshirt and blue or black pants.

The victim states that she set up to meet Spaulding at the Hyatt Place Hotel using the Tinder app, and once they parked in the complex, Spaulding pulled out the razorblade, held it to her throat, and demanded to have sex with her.

The victim says she tried to fight him off, but they fell out of the vehicle and that is when Spaulding proceeded to rape the victim.

Spaulding is currently being held at the Columbia County Detention Center.