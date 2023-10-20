BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and confiscated several illicit substances after executing a search warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Narcotics Division and Special Response Team executed a search warrant Friday that led to the arrest of Mario White.

During the search, investigators confiscated crack cocaine and marijuana. White is now facing charges of possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute. He has been booked into the Burke County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.