AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man stood trial last week for 3 counts of Murder, and 4 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.

Last Friday, a Richmond County Jury found Clarence Brown guilty of all counts.

Brown was sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole.

He murdered his girlfriend’s 12-year-old child on June 6, 2020.

Jasmine Camp’s son, Derrick Camp, was brutally beaten, starved, flogged, and humiliated.

Malnourished and living in squalor, the boy weighed only 66 pounds at 12 years old.

The 5 children in the house had to receive express permission to eat anything.

Starving, little Derrick took a jelly packet from the kitchen to get his only nourishment for the day.

The defendant caught him and beat him mercilessly, in what the medical examiners would testify was one of the worst instances of child abuse they had ever witnessed.

“The brave children who testified against the defendant are the reason we won this case,” said ADA Ryne Cox of the Violent Crimes Unit. “They were the shining stars of this darkest trial.”

ADA Cox and his Violent Crimes teammate ADA Keagan Waystack also convicted the boy’s mother, Jasmine Camp, earlier this month.

She pled guilty to Murder and the 4 Cruelty to Children counts, receiving a Life in Prison sentence.

“The other four children in the home are now in safe, healthy, and loving environments,” said ADA Ryne Cox.

“Those kids are resilient, strong, and courageous. As for the two child murderers, they will never be able to harm them again.”