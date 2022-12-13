WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — A man arrested in the disappearance of his girlfriend has been charged with her murder.

Tony Lee Berry (Source: ACSO)

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Tony Lee Berry was served with an additional arrest warrant while in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center, where he had been housed on a kidnapping charge in the case.

Krystal Anderson (Source: ACSO)

Authorities believed that Krystal Anderson was in the company of Berry at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener. The mother of four was reported missing by her family on August 23, 2022, after they had not heard from her. Anderson has not been seen nor heard from since.

Investigators in Lexington County, S.C. took Berry into custody back in September after locating him at a motel there. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and was then extradited back to Aiken County.

Investigators have no added information regarding the whereabouts of Anderson.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says, “Even though we have added an additional charge, investigators are continuing their work on this case with the greatest hope of bringing the body of Krystal [back] to her family.”

Anyone with information that may aid investigators in this case is encouraged to call 1 (800) 922-9709 or (803) 648-6811.