Man charged with kidnapping, armed robbery after Chop House robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Sunday February 9th around 1:02 A.M. Richmond County Deputy Jonathan Shackleford was dispatched to the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Rd. in reference to a robbery.

When Deputy Shackleford arrived, he discovered the victim and her fellow employees were talking in the kitchen when a man entered the restaurant and robbed them.

She said the man, Ramsey Treece, came through the front door and had a gun. He demanded everyone lay on the ground face down and to give him their cell phones.

After Treece took their phones, he demanded the victim walk him to the manager’s office and unlock the safe that was on the ground. While the victim unlocked the safe, Treece went back to the kitchen and demanded everyone relocate to the office.

Treece put $2,237.85 in his bag then pulled a power drill from his bag in an attempt to open the second safe inside of the main one. Treece was unable to gain access to the second safe and ran to the front of the restaurant.

Ramsey Treece was arrested on the following counts:

One count of Armed Robbery

Three Counts of Kidnapping

One count of Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime

