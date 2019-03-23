Man charged with assault after catching alleged child molester in the act
EASTLAKE,OH - (WFLA) - An Ohio man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a teenager he caught molesting a boy.
According to WKYC-TV Richard Adams,20, was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault. The report says Adams walked in on a 17-year-old juvenile molesting a 5-year-old boy, then assaulted the teen.
The 17-year-old juvenile is being charged with rape.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
R. Kelly facing new allegations of...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Alleged Serial Rapist Arrested in...
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood