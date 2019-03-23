Crime News

Man charged with assault after catching alleged child molester in the act

EASTLAKE,OH - (WFLA) - An Ohio man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a teenager he caught molesting a boy.

According to WKYC-TV Richard Adams,20, was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault.  The report says Adams walked in on a 17-year-old juvenile molesting a 5-year-old boy, then assaulted the teen.

The 17-year-old juvenile is being charged with rape.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released.

