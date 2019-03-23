Man charged with assault after catching alleged child molester in the act

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EASTLAKE,OH - (WFLA) - An Ohio man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a teenager he caught molesting a boy.

According to WKYC-TV Richard Adams,20, was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault. The report says Adams walked in on a 17-year-old juvenile molesting a 5-year-old boy, then assaulted the teen.

The 17-year-old juvenile is being charged with rape.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released.