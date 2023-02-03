AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators have arrested a man in a crash on Olive Road that killed a bicyclist.

According to arrest records, 60-year-old Franklin Eugene White was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 1) and charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle and received a citation for wrong side of roadway.

According to the crash report, White, who was driving a black 2004 Cadillac Deville, was traveling North on Olive Road on January 11 shortly before 7 p.m.

Investigators say 53-year-old Marico Dorsey was traveling south on a bicycle, a black Ancheer sport model, in the center/left turn lane on Olive Road at the intersection with Eagles Way.

White told deputies that he swerved to miss a vehicle turning from Eagles Way onto Olive Road. The crash report states that White said he swerved when he saw the bicycle fly into the air and was unable to stop, causing the front of the Cadillac he was driving to hit the bicycle.

Deputies found White at fault for driving on the wrong side of the roadway. Dorsey was rushed to the hospital where he passed away two weeks later on January 25 from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the second crash at Olive Road, in which six pedestrians who were praying over Dorsey were all struck by a second driver, this time of a 1997 Econoline Ford van, remains under investigation.

White remains detained at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.