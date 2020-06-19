Man charged in neglect of 78-year-old mother; found ‘festering with ant bites’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing charges in the neglect of his mother.

According to the incident report, 78-year-old Vivian Marshall was reportedly found by first responders with Gold Cross EMS and Augusta Fire Dept. at a home on the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road. She was said to be in ‘poor conditions’ on a couch, covered in ants. She was also said to be severely under-weight and dehydrated.

The report states that she was unresponsive at the hospital, covered in sores and ant-bites all over, mostly around her eyelids and nose. She later died at the hospital. Her autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the home, finding the house to smell of urine. The entire home was infested with ants, according to the report, particularly in Marshall’s sleeping area.

Marshall’s son, 58-year-old Kenneth Bernard Leverett, was found in the home, disassembling the couch and washing soiled bedsheets.

He’s facing charges of Neglect to an Elder Person and Tampering with Evidence.