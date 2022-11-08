RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road.

In the original incident report, officers were dispatched to Old Savannah road in reference to shots being fired and one person being shot.

Officers say Tymarkus Sarks, 20, had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office after succumbing to his injuries.