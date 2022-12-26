EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland told NewsChannel 6 that 49-year-old Ronald J. Miller sped off from a traffic stop at around 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, and was caught and arrested about eight hours later.

Sherriff Rowland said the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about suspicious behavior from a vehicle off of Martintown Road and Currytown Road.

While deputies were performing a traffic stop and running information from Miller’s driver’s license, he sped away. Sheriff Rowland said a 4-5 mile car chase ensued, going through Sweetwater Road and ending at Sylvan road where Miller left his car and began running on foot.

Sheriff Rowland said he then broke through some of the Sheriff’s Office’s perimeters and made it to Coronet Drive across from Fox Creek High School.

“An Edgefield County deputy on the perimeter saw him come between two houses, approached, and he pulled what we know now is a 9 millimeter handgun, pointed it at the deputy, and as the deputy takes cover and Miller takes cover, Miller ends up running again which led us just to more foot chase,” Sheriff Rowland said.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Public Safety, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office with pinning Miller to a perimeter surrounding Coronet Drive.

“Once we realized we had another sighting of him over here, we knew we had to have help,” Sheriff Rowland said. “North Augusta Public Safety and Aiken County of course would be the first call, they’re the closest. They’re always great, they sent help immediately. We got a really good tight perimeter, maybe less than 2-3 minutes on Coronet.”

A SLED helicopter was able to keep Miller in the perimeter, and deputies found him hiding on a back porch on Coronet Drive.

“If you’re running from deputies on the ground and you’re in a heavy bushed area, deputies may not see you,” Sheriff Rowland said. “But, if that helicopter is right above you, and that movement is going on through there, they’re gonna see you.”

Miller had two outstanding charges of charges of burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to property.

Now, he is also charged with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, assault and battery with intent to kill, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of meth with intent to distribute and has a pending charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Miller is being held at the Edgefield County Jail, and will have a bond hearing on Monday. NewsChannel 6 asked for an incident report, but officials at the Sheriff’s Office said it won’t be available until later this week.