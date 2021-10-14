Man Arrested in violent home invasion near Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 27- year – old man was arrested Wednesday after a violent home invasion along Mike Padgett Highway that left one woman in the hospital.

Maxlin Dawayne Rolland, 27, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 13th, and charged with Aggravated Assault, Felony Home Invasion in the First Degree, and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime in connection to a violent home invasion in August that left a woman hospitalized with a facial fracture and several head injuries.

Rolland is accused of making forcible entry into an apartment near 3651 Mike Padgett Highway. Warrants for Rolland’s arrest state that he broke through the door of the resident while carrying a black and gray pistol.

It is alleged that Rolland, after breaking through the door, struck the victim repeatedly in the head with the pistol, punching her in the nose with his fist, choking her until she lost consciousness, and which resulted in her hospitalization for multiple injuries.

Warrants for Rolland, 27, were signed in early September, but he was not placed in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office custody until Wednesday.