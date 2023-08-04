GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A man from Portal, Georgia is facing charges after attempting to meet what he thought was a minor for sexual purposes.

47-year-old Rodger O’Neal Bonnette was charged on Friday with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

Investigators say that Bonnette traveled to Grovetown from Portal in an attempt to have sexual intercourse with a ‘juvenile’. He began texting the juvenile, who was actually a police investigator, on Wednesday, August 2, naming a specific location to meet at.

Once he arrived, he was taken into custody by Grovetown Police. Investigators say that Bonnette was in possession of items mentioned during his texting with the investigator.

Once in custody, Bonnette stated that he’d had multiple shoulder surgeries, leaving him unable to put his hands behind his back. He was then handcuffed with his hands in front of him, and secured with a seatbelt in the rear of the patrol car.

While being transported to the Columbia County Detention Center, Bonnette reportedly attempted to strangle himself with the seatbelt. The officer stopped the vehicle and attempted to remove the seatbelt from his neck. During this, Bonnette reportedly bit the officer’s hand.

Medical services were then called to the scene. The officer received treatment for the bite and Bonnette was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

Once he’s released, he’ll be taken to the Detention Center.

Investigators say more charges are expected.