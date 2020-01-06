Man arrested in Grovetown after pinning a woman to the wall with a car

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – A Grovetown man is behind bars for a list of crimes.

37-year-old Ezra Bias was arrested for aggravated assault, burglary to children, simple battery and other charges.

According to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Griese Lane on January 4th.

When they got there, they found a woman on the garage floor screaming. They spoke with the woman’s daughter who said her mother and Bias got into argument. During the shouting match the mother threw a scooter at Bias’ car and missed; she then turned and walked away.

Bias then allegedly got into the car, drove toward the mother, hitting and pinning her to the garage wall.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital for her injuries.

Bias is being held Columbia County jail.